Internal safety audit being started regularly in FESCO region: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :On the special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the Internal Safety Audit is being started regularly in the FESCO region.

After compiling all the results at the FESCO level, the officers and officials who would show the best performance will be awarded with appreciation certificates and prizes.

In this connection, FESCO CEO Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has emphasized for more improvement in safety culture through the implementation of Safety Management System.

In order to further reduce the rate of fatal and non-fatal accidents in FESCO, the staff has to perform their duties efficiently according to the (Standard Operating Procedure) SOPs given in the safety manual. The compliance with these obligations will definitely reduce the chances of fatal and non-fatal accidents to employees and the general public, he added.

He directed to take keen interest in the implementation of Safety Management System and play an active role in promoting safety culture and its implementation to ensure prevention of accidents in FESCO. The internal safety audit is being started in all FESCO circles including first, second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, M&T, GSO, GSC and PD.

During the safety audit, under the supervision of Director Health Safety & Environment Zubtad-al-Zia and Deputy Director (Safety) Muhammad Saeed Raza, complete checking of safety register, record and T&P of all SEs, XENs, SDOs and line staff will be done and their overall performance will be evaluated.

The performance of all the circles will be evaluated in five categories and one XEN, SDO, LS, Lineman and Assistant Lineman of each circle will be named best category while one SE will be nominated as best at FESCO level and will be awarded appreciation certificate and prize.

In this context, Deputy Director (Safety) Muhammad Saeed Raza said that the Safety Directorate has issued proofreads containing the required targets to all field formations and directed them to complete their records as soon as possible.

He further said that safety inspectors are engaged in all field formations of the FESCO region to strictly implement the principle of "Safety First". During shutdowns and other maintenance works, surprise checking of staff working and adherence to safety rules and regulations is being done and strict departmental action is being initiated against staff that shows negligence while the staff following the safety rules is also being encouraged.