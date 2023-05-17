UrduPoint.com

Internal Safety Audit Being Started Regularly In FESCO Region: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Internal safety audit being started regularly in FESCO region: CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :On the special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the Internal Safety Audit is being started regularly in the FESCO region.

After compiling all the results at the FESCO level, the officers and officials who would show the best performance will be awarded with appreciation certificates and prizes.

In this connection, FESCO CEO Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has emphasized for more improvement in safety culture through the implementation of Safety Management System.

In order to further reduce the rate of fatal and non-fatal accidents in FESCO, the staff has to perform their duties efficiently according to the (Standard Operating Procedure) SOPs given in the safety manual. The compliance with these obligations will definitely reduce the chances of fatal and non-fatal accidents to employees and the general public, he added.

He directed to take keen interest in the implementation of Safety Management System and play an active role in promoting safety culture and its implementation to ensure prevention of accidents in FESCO. The internal safety audit is being started in all FESCO circles including first, second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, M&T, GSO, GSC and PD.

During the safety audit, under the supervision of Director Health Safety & Environment Zubtad-al-Zia and Deputy Director (Safety) Muhammad Saeed Raza, complete checking of safety register, record and T&P of all SEs, XENs, SDOs and line staff will be done and their overall performance will be evaluated.

The performance of all the circles will be evaluated in five categories and one XEN, SDO, LS, Lineman and Assistant Lineman of each circle will be named best category while one SE will be nominated as best at FESCO level and will be awarded appreciation certificate and prize.

In this context, Deputy Director (Safety) Muhammad Saeed Raza said that the Safety Directorate has issued proofreads containing the required targets to all field formations and directed them to complete their records as soon as possible.

He further said that safety inspectors are engaged in all field formations of the FESCO region to strictly implement the principle of "Safety First". During shutdowns and other maintenance works, surprise checking of staff working and adherence to safety rules and regulations is being done and strict departmental action is being initiated against staff that shows negligence while the staff following the safety rules is also being encouraged.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali All Best FESCO

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

57 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.