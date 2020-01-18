“Internal things should be discussed internally and not with opponents,” Chohan snubs Fawad Ch

(@fidahassanain)

The Punjab Information Minister says that a plan was made to defame PTI’s government and some mad friends were criticizing the Punjab government.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18, 2020) In reaction to his own party’s leader and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has defended Buzdar government.

“CM Buzdar is not running affairs of Punjab government by reciting poetry nor anything was looted as it was during the PML-N government,” said Fayyaz Hassan Chohan.

“Some of our mad friends criticize the Punjab government,” said Chohan. He said Shehbaz Sharif, his family members and close friends looted the public money through 56 companies in Punjab.

“Internal thing should be discussed internally and not with opponents or media,” he said while in directly addressing Fawad Chaudhary.

He said some people took easy to Buzdar government but it was not like that as health cards were distributed in 60 per cent part of the province while tax collection was improved while extra expenditure of CM Secretariat were cut down.

He also claimed that there was no crisis of flour in Punjab and said that check posts were established to ensure whether the flour was being smuggled to KP or not.

A software was prepared which would help dealers and flour mills owners, he said, adding that license of 15 flour mills were suspended due to violation of law.

“A bad design was made to defame Buzdar government,” he added.

Just a day before, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was facing pressure because of the Punjab government’s failure to deliver.

Fawad Chaudhry criticized the Punjab government in PTI core committee meeting held on Thursday (yesterday).

He pointed out that districts are not getting the provincial National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He also said that the federal government – which is showing excellent performance – was under pressure because of failure of Punjab government. Only Rs 77 billion was released out of Rs 350 billion development fund in the province, he further. Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to immediately transfer funds to concerned districts under the provincial NFC Award over identification by the federal minister.