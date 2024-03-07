Open Menu

International Academic Conference At GCWUS

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) team took part enthusiastically in the International Academic Conference: 'Breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity' under the USAID, NRSP and APWUC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) team took part enthusiastically in the International Academic Conference: 'breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity' under the USAID, NRSP and APWUC.

At the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Zarin Fatima Rizvi shared her views about the theme: 'Climate and Gender'.

The VC highlighted the aims and functions of APWUC and expressed her grave concerns on the climate change and resultant disasters, and their direct impact on Pakistani women. She emphasised the need for global collaboration for women empowerment to make them resilient for climate mitigation and adaptation.

