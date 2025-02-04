Open Menu

International Action Needed To End India’s Suppression Of Kashmiris: Governor Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

International action needed to end India’s suppression of Kashmiris: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday called on the international community to take ethical and legal action to prevent India from continuing its illegal actions and to stop the oppression of the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Governor Kundi in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, on February 5th, expressed strong solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said that this day serves as a reminder of the commitment to support the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination through moral, political, and diplomatic means.

The Governor highlighted the severe human rights violations committed by the Indian occupying forces in Jammu and Kashmir, which are now well-known worldwide.

The Kashmiri people have endured decades of oppression, violence, and state-sponsored terrorism, but their resolve remains unshaken.

The Governor also condemned the illegal and unilateral actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, which intensified the wave of atrocities in the region, further exacerbating the human rights violations.

The Governor reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and assured that the Pakistani government and its people would continue to advocate for Kashmir on every international platform.

He emphasized that the United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people confirm that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

He expressed admiration for the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people and hoped that the day would soon come when they would be able to breathe in the air of freedom.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan, the Governor concluded, will always stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their pursuit of justice and freedom.

Recent Stories

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

27 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

42 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

2 hours ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

3 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

3 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

4 hours ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

4 hours ago
 Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan