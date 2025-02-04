International action needed to end India’s suppression of Kashmiris: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday called on the international community to take ethical and legal action to prevent India from continuing its illegal actions and to stop the oppression of the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Governor Kundi in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, on February 5th, expressed strong solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said that this day serves as a reminder of the commitment to support the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination through moral, political, and diplomatic means.

The Governor highlighted the severe human rights violations committed by the Indian occupying forces in Jammu and Kashmir, which are now well-known worldwide.

The Kashmiri people have endured decades of oppression, violence, and state-sponsored terrorism, but their resolve remains unshaken.

The Governor also condemned the illegal and unilateral actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, which intensified the wave of atrocities in the region, further exacerbating the human rights violations.

The Governor reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and assured that the Pakistani government and its people would continue to advocate for Kashmir on every international platform.

He emphasized that the United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people confirm that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

He expressed admiration for the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people and hoped that the day would soon come when they would be able to breathe in the air of freedom.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan, the Governor concluded, will always stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their pursuit of justice and freedom.