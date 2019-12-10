International Anti-Corruption Day - 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) In compliance with the direction of ChairmanNAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and NAB's motto "Our Faith, Corruption FreePakistan", NAB Karachi organized an Anti-Corruption walk today in line with theInternational Anti-Corruption Day which is observed every year on 9th December.

NABKarachi arranged awareness walk followed by seminar on "Corruption Free Pakistan- Accountability for All", prize distribution and merit certificate ceremony among theofficers / officials of NAB Karachi and student of various schools.

The Chief Guest ofthe occasion was Mr. Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh, while Mr. Siraj Qasim Teli, FormerPresident of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Mazhar Abbas, Journalist / Analystsand Mr.

Zia-ul-Haq Makhdoom, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan attended the event as GuestSpeaker.DG NAB Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, SI (M) while delivering welcome speechextended gratitude to the guests and participants, highlighted the importance ofInternational Anti-corruption day public awareness events.

He said NAB Karachi overthe past few years has geared up its operations against the corruption and has beenperforming exceptionally well. While highlighting the performance of NAB (K) DG hasapprized that during year Oct 2018 - Dec 2019, NAB Karachi has received over 11000complaints, which were subsequently resulted into 198 inquiries, 77 investigations,179 arrests and 50 references as filed in Hon'able Accountability Courts during 2019.The chief Guest Mr.

Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh, while speaking at theoccasion has emphasized that all the segments of society shall play their role in theeradication of corruption, while other guests speakers have emphasized on self-accountability and accountability across the board.

Later on Governor Sindh distributedthe merit certificates amongst the officers / officials of NAB Karachi and prizes amongstthe winners of declamation contest and poster competition held all over the Sindh.