International Anti-Corruption Day Marked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Bribery and corruption give rise to injustice and societies can never survive on the basis of injustice.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Pro. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar to mark International Anti-Corruption Day here on Friday.

Addressing the students,she said that that corruption and bribery were the main reasons for the downfall of nations.

Responsible people and their behavior could give relief to the society, she added.

She said that the aim to observe the day was to create awareness among the female students about the negative effects of corruption on the society.

Later, a walk was organized from the Old Campus to the Vice Chancellor's office. VC GCWUS Pro. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar led the walk.A large number of teachers, students and university staff participated in the walk

