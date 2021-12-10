UrduPoint.com

International Anti-Corruption Day Observed At FIA Academy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday said that International Anti Corruption Day is a reminder to translate slogan of curbing corruption into tangible actions

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday said that International Anti Corruption Day is a reminder to translate slogan of curbing corruption into tangible actions.

He was addressing a ceremony arranged on International Anti-Corruption at the FIA academy which was attended by other senior officers of FIA, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, leading law expert, Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Sciences Academy.

DG FIA emphasized that the recent spike in international remittances and increase in revenue collection reflected the fact that the belief of the people in the system is being strengthened.

Moreover, DG FIA called for collective efforts from the state institutions and civil society to help curb the menace of corruption.

DG FIA also stressed that the law enforcement agencies are working in very challenging times and trying their best to overcome the problems faced by them.

He further emphasized that anti-corruption efforts and economic development of any society are linked and it is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders.

International cooperation is also inevitable for curbing menace of corruption.

He conveyed a message to the youth of Pakistan to play a vital role in raising voice against corruption and help the state institutions in creating more awareness in the society.

