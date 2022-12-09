International Anti-Corruption Day observed in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the world and in Pakistan, the International Anti-Corruption Day was observed at District Shaheed Benazirabad on Friday.

In this regard, a rally led by Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari, DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon commenced from DC High school and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was participated by Additional Director Social Welfare, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, officials of different government departments, representatives of media and social organization, students and teachers of schools and colleges and citizens in large numbers. The rally participants were holding banners and placards with slogans regarding elimination of corruption.

Talking to media Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari, DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, DC Shehryar Gul Memon and others said that corruption has deprived the rightful persons from their legitimate rights and people are being exploited.

Speakers said that elimination of corruption from society is very necessary for the betterment of the general public.

They said that the menace of corruption was licking the province and the country like termite. They said for this purpose, it is needed to provide awareness to the young generation about problems and issues caused by corruption.

The speakers said that general public shall also play its due and active role by informing the relevant government departments about corruption and corrupt elements in order to bring betterment in the lives of common man.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro appealed to the public to submit a written request on plain paper to any office of anti-corruption department against those demanding bribes for legitimate work so that such elements could be brought under legal action.

The citizens of Nawabshah commended organizing of the rally against corruption.