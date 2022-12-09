International anti-corruption day observed in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :On the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day, a seminar and walk were organized under "Anti-Corruption Week" at Government Model High School, Havelian.

Through speeches and placards during the walk, the students gave a message to everyone that corruption is evil, elimination of corruption is a shared responsibility of all of us, and it is necessary to destroy this evil.

Chief Guest, Mufti Hafeezur Rehman, District President of Headmasters Association Sardar Jameel Rehman also addressed the walk and seminar.

The principal of the school, Munir Ahmed, gave a presentation on eliminating corruption through self-accountability by engaging the students in order to prepare future children as fully responsible citizens.

All the speakers of the seminar expressed their views and said that until at least eight percent of the national income is spent on education and all the laws are implemented equally we will be unable to eliminate corruption from our society.

Later, a walk was also organized.