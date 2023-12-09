Open Menu

International Anti-Corruption Day Spotlights Links To Peace, Development

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 06:41 PM

International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) was celebrated on Saturday to underscore the vital connection between fighting corruption and its impact on peace, security, and development and raise awareness about the consequences of corruption, encouraging ethical choices

Each year, we observe International Anti-Corruption Day, bringing people together to combat corruption and strive for a society free from corrupt practices.

In 2003, the United Nations adopted the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), marking the initial stride in the battle against corruption. This treaty witnessed the collaboration of UN member states as they united to combat corruption and uphold the principles of law and order. The treaty was signed on December 9 and came into effect on December

14.

Corruption, a widespread issue affecting every nation, exerts adverse effects on various facets of society, particularly impacting the most vulnerable individuals, including women. It erodes democratic institutions, diminishes confidence in governance systems, and poses a threat to advancements in all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Corruption not only contributes to conflict but hampers peace processes by undermining the rule of law, exacerbating poverty, enabling the illicit exploitation of resources, and offering financial support for armed conflict.

Meanwhile, NAB conducted a seminar titled "Curbing Corruption through a Documented Economy" as part of the Anti-corruption week-2023, observed in conjunction with International Anti-Corruption Day. The seminar was held in collaboration with the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) recently.

Participants from educational institutions in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were acknowledged in a competition. The accomplished students who excelled in declamation, poster design, painting, skit, and other categories were presented with cash prizes and shields.

NAB also conducted an awareness program against corruption in commemoration of Corruption Day on December 9, 2023, including a walk from NAB headquarters to the National library.

