International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held in February this year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :An international exhibition and seminar of arts will be organized jointly by the University College of Art and Design Islamia University Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Arts Council and Bahawalpur Museum.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob at Baghdad Campus.

The meeting was attended by Director Bahawalpur Arts Council and Bahawalpur Museum Zubair Rabbani, Principal University College of Art and Design Maria Ansari, renowned painter Ghulam Hussain, faculty members and officials.

Vice-Chancellor said that holding an international exhibition to highlight this civilization on a global scale would be a significant step forward.

The Bahawalpur Arts Council and the Museum with the collaboration of local artists and artists are welcomed to the university for this purpose.

The meeting decided that this mega event will be held in February 2022. An exhibition in this regard will be held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts, Islamabad.