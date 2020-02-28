International Biennale concludes with colours of love, peace, harmony held at MUET

The 3rd International Watercolor Biennale "Pearls of Peace Season-III" concludes with enthralling creation of 25 meter long painting- first of its kind in art history of Pakistan- by master artists from various countries of the world

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The 3rd International Watercolor Biennale "Pearls of Peace Season-III" concludes with enthralling creation of 25 meter long painting- first of its kind in art history of Pakistan- by master artists from various countries of the world.

Eminent artists from U. S. A, Canada, Brazil, Russia, Serbia, Argentina, Slovakia and Pakistan jointly worked together on this long painting to give the message of love, peace and harmony around the globe.

The mega canvas was painted with water colors on Friday during the concluding ceremony of three day long international art event organized in collaboration with International Watercolor Society and Fabriano Acquarello, Italy at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The foreign artists were welcomed to the painting ground by decorating them with cultural Ajrak, Lungi, shaal and traditional music.

Master artists Atanur Dogan and Asumqan Dogan from Canada, Ivani Raneiri from Brazil, Natalia Studenkova from Slovakia, Aleena Krugova from Russia, Diana Toma, Lester Miller, Bob Hannah from U. S. A, Bea Strugo, Vladimir Marcos, Ginesta Lucrecia from Argentina and Pakistani artists from various provinces took part in designing the natural views, historic places, famous parts of the country.

The Vice chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, eminent architect Hameer Soomro, president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Goharullah Barkat, thousands of students, teachers and people from different walks of life witnessed the event and appreciated the effort of CEAD authorities to spread the message of love through water colour.

The Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar while speaking on the occasion said that foreign artists landed here to spread message of love and peace and were taking the gift of hospitality and harmony from Pakistan along with them.

The artists who came from various parts of the world said that Pakistan is the land of love, peace and hospitality, he said and added, they wished to see the country again and again if such events carrying message of peace are organized repeatedly.

After the big painting demo, the students from CEAD performed cultural dance that represented all provinces and foreigners also joined them.Artists also enjoyed the kite flying organized by students and tried to learn its techniques.

Besides, flames were flown in sky as a mark of peace and slogans of love, prosperity while Pakistan Zindabad were echoed by all the participants.