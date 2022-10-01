International biker dies in road mishap

International biker Baba Mudassar, who was returning after attending funeral of a biker on Saturday, crushed into a traffic accident to death

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :International biker Baba Mudassar, who was returning after attending funeral of a biker on Saturday, crushed into a traffic accident to death.

According to the details, international biker Baba Mudassar, a resident of Burewala, was returning to his home on his heavy bike after attending the funeral of his fellow biker Mustafa Jamal, who had died in a traffic accident in Mian Channu.

The biker sustained serious injuries after his bike collided with a rickshaw after hitting with donkey cart near Command road 84 Adda.

The local people shifted him to Tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala in critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

Baba Mudassar also participated in the Pak-Iran friendship bike rally along with his team a few months ago.