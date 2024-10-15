International Blind Day Observes In Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Pakistan Association of the Blind celebrated the International Blind Day at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh, Larkana here on Tuesday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Association of the Blind celebrated the International Blind Day at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh, Larkana here on Tuesday.
On this occasion, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar participated as a special guest and on the occasion of International Day of the Blind, Mayor Larkana paid tribute and encouraged to them.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Larkana said that these special people are a part of our society and we always stand with them and they will never be left alone. He said that according to the manifesto of Pakistan People's Party, we are always ready to help these special people socially, morally and economically.
A large number of blind people senior citizens and school children's participated in the event.
Recent Stories
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 2011 minutes ago
-
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program11 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher3 minutes ago
-
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill3 minutes ago
-
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance3 minutes ago
-
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates3 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged3 minutes ago
-
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads11 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm11 minutes ago
-
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li11 minutes ago
-
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq11 minutes ago
-
PM for sustained Pak-Belarus exchanges to enhance cooperation in investment, joint tractors producti ..38 minutes ago