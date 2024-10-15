International blind day observes in Larkana

Pakistan Association of the Blind celebrated the International Blind Day at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh, Larkana here on Tuesday

On this occasion, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar participated as a special guest and on the occasion of International Day of the Blind, Mayor Larkana paid tribute and encouraged to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Larkana said that these special people are a part of our society and we always stand with them and they will never be left alone. He said that according to the manifesto of Pakistan People's Party, we are always ready to help these special people socially, morally and economically.

A large number of blind people senior citizens and school children's participated in the event.