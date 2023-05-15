International Brain Health Conference on May 18-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organise a two-day 1st International Brain and Biomedicines Conference (IBBC-2023), here on May 18-19, 2023.

A spokesperson for GCUF said that the Department of Physiology, in collaboration with the International Brain Research Organisation (IBRO), and Daana Foundation, would sponsor the event.

The resource persons and experts from The Physiological Society of Pakistan (TPSPAK), Pasban and other institutions would deliver lectures on "Brain Health: a matter of life and prosperity for the developing nation", he added.