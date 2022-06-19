UrduPoint.com

International Calligraphy Exhibition On June 20

Published June 19, 2022

International calligraphy exhibition on June 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with International Calligraphy Association, Pakistan Calligraphy Artists Guild and Calligraphers Association of Pakistan is going to organize an international calligraphy exhibition here on Monday, June 20.

A spokesman for the Arts Council said on Sunday that Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain would inaugurate the exhibition at 5:00 p.m.

The master pieces of renowned calligraphers from Turkey and Pakistan including Ahmad Faras Razzaq, Dawood Bakhtash, Jawad Khawaran, Kamal al-Bahri, Usman, Samreen Abdul Aleem, Muhammad Jabir, Irfan Qureshi, Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui, Muhammad Jameel Hasan, Shaukat Ali Minhas, Abdur Rehman, Hafiz Anjum Mehmood, Saeed Nudrat, Ejaz Yousufi, Gulzar Ahmad Butt, Rana Ghazanfar Ali, Zubair Mughal, Muhsan Raza, Muhammad Arif, Zameer Ahmad, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Yahya, Qamar Sultan, Syed Siraj, Aslam Dogar, Saif Ullah, Naveed Iqbal, Kashif Nazir and Nisar Ahmad would be put on display in the exhibition.

The FAC would also organize a workshop at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (June 21).

Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf would distribute gifts and prizes among the participants, he added.

