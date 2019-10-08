International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), GNU to initiate research related projects

International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has entered into an arrangement with Laboratory for Chemistry and Molecular Engineering of Medicinal Resources, Guangxi Normal University (GNU), Guilin, China to initiate series of research related collaborative projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has entered into an arrangement with Laboratory for Chemistry and Molecular Engineering of Medicinal Resources, Guangxi Normal University (GNU), Guilin, China to initiate series of research related collaborative projects.

An ICCBS official sharing details of the scheme here on Tuesday said a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two institutions to address challenges of national, regional and global significance associated with chemical and biological sciences.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, the ICCBS Director has inked the document while participating in the "China-ASEAN International Forum in Innovation and Cooperation for Sustainable Development," held recently in Guilin, China.

The Pakistani scientist and researcher was invited to attend the major international forum as a member of the "Sino-Pakistan Joint International for Chemistry and Molecular Engineering of Medicinal Resources".

The forum highlighted technological exchanges between China and ASEAN members, as well as other countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

In order to strengthen the innovation cooperation and to promote industrial sustainable development, the event also included a collective signing of 19 cooperation agreements.