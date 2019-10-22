UrduPoint.com
International Chefs Day 2019, International Chefs’ Day Is A Biennial Event

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:37 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019) International Chefs Day 2019: International Chefs’ Day is a biennial event. This international observance is considered to be a professional day for all chefs around the world.

The objective of International Chefs’ Day is to create awareness about healthy food, promote Culinary Industry of Pakistan and acknowledge the industrial chefs who are working endlessly in the Culinary Industry of Pakistan with the collaboration of Young’s Food, College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) Karachi Campus celebrated International Chefs Day on October 19,2019.

According to this year’s theme “How Healthy Food Works” COTHM Karachi organized different activities, cake cutting ceremony, skill showcasing, chefs walk, distribution of certificates and medals to the industrial chefs and young participants of the event.

The Event started with the Cake cutting ceremony in celebration of International Chefs Day 2019, then along with the Celebrity Chefs, Industrial & Corporate Chefs and students walked through the streets to create awareness of this profession to the Faran Club where the skill showcasing, distribution of awards and acknowledgment were distributed to the chefs and the students.

Addressing the event Executive Director of COTHM KARACHI Mr. Sabir Ahmed said that we at COTHM Karachi are aiming to promote and groom not only internationally recognized Chef and Travel & Tourism and Hotel Management studies but also want to promote Pakistani Cuisine in the international market.

We as a leading hotel school of Pakistan is continuously acting as a bridge between hotel and food industry and the young generation of Pakistan to adopt new ideas in Pakistani cuisine and make them familiar worldwide.

We are working for the betterment of youth and creating various choices in their studies and career planning, so they became the asset of Pakistan here and abroad. Chefs from across the board appreciated the efforts of COTHM Karachi for providing them a platform for the celebration of International Chefs’ day.

They all expressed their gratitude for the event and acknowledgment and looked forward to the next COTHM event. Syed Azhar Jamil 0336-2226847

