International Civil Defense Day celebrations organized

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) International Civil Defense Day celebrations were organized on the instructions of Director Civil Defense Punjab Zameer Hussain, Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defense Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and Assistant Director Civil Defense Faisalabad Region Mubashar Hussain Rabbani.

A seminar was organized at Government High School Chiniot. At the end of the seminar, a rally was also taken out and a fire safety drill was conducted for school staff and students at the Government High School Chiniot ground, in which it was told how to extinguish a fire in the event of any accident.