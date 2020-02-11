UrduPoint.com
International Community Acknowledges Pakistan's Credentials As Agent Of Peace, Harmony :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was a peace-loving country which has successfully defeated organized terrorist networks and extremist mindset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was a peace-loving country which has successfully defeated organized terrorist networks and extremist mindset.

Addressing the International Conference on Media and Conflict (ICMC-2020) she said that Pakistan was proud of its victory and today's the world community acknowledged its sacrifices and credentials as agent of peace and harmony.�� She said the objective of this conference was promotion of inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence. She said that this conference was reflection of the government's vision for promoting sustainable peace, interfaith harmony and social cohesion in the society. She said Pakistani nation is proud of its achievements in peace building not only within in the country but also at the regional level. �� She said that in Pakistan, all citizens enjoy equal rights irrespective of their race, caste, colour or political affiliations.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan has played its due role in promotion of peace in the region and all over the world.

She said that unfortunately some elements have been using social media and digital space for spreading hatred and extremism and polluting the minds of innocent youth.

Through use of digital media, she said, the government was spreading national narrative to the masses as it has long reach. The SAPM said in this age of technology, and now time has come to all steps and achievements against terrorism, extremism and torture should be spread in digital space as online activities have their impact on media and policy makers.

She said fake news were also being spread through social media and such steps would save the world from negative impact of such propaganda.

Pakistan, she said, one of the few nations which have taken steps for control of online material and was moving towards legislation. She thanked President Arif Alvi, international scholars and journalists for attending the conference. She expressed the hope that this conference would prove helpful in a comprehensive strategy to protect the next generations from negative impact of the digital media and teach them about its positive impacts.

