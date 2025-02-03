International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK

(@FahadShabbir)

A ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day in which a number of Kashmiri leaders, former President, PM AJK and others participated. The speakers collectively called the international community to take notice of the atrocities committed by India forces in the Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day in which a number of Kashmiri leaders, former President, PM AJK and others participated. The speakers collectively called the international community to take notice of the atrocities committed by India forces in the Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The ceremony was addressed by Chamber President Usman Shaukat, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, former President of Azad Kashmir and former Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, former Prime Minister of Kashmir Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani, President Naujawanan-e-Pakistan Movement, Abdullah Gul, Sardar Hayat Khan, Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mullick, Azad Kashmir Minister for Small Industries and Trade and travel Professor Taqdees Gilani, Ghulam Nabi.

Chamber President Usman Shaukat said in his welcome address that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to awaken the international community to play its role for a just solution to the Kashmir issue, and to send a message to the Kashmiri people that the people and business community of Pakistan stand with them.

"We have to become an economic force so that our voice is strong and powerful, and the world listens to us", he said.

Addressing the event, former President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmiris have sacrificed more than five hundred thousand lives.

"We have to continue the struggle, and bring it to a point where the world is convinced with our stance", he added.

Former PM AJK, Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan in his address termed Kashmir as 'the jugular vein of Pakistan'.

He stressed for highlighting the issue of Kashmir with collective efforts so that a strong message could be given to international community.

Presenting tribute to Kashmiri prisoner Dr. Muhammad Qasim Fakto for his dedicated services and commitment for the independence movement for freedom, Atiq called him 'the Mandela of South Asia', as he remains in jail for 29 years. Highlighting the economic potential of Azad Kashmir, the former PM AJK said it has the world's rare and valuable minerals, dense forests, tourism, and a large number of Kashmiris living abroad.

Hurriyat leader Altaf Wani pointed out that the international community was under the influence of Indian propaganda, which needed to be removed.

Ghulam Nabi in his address also emphasized the world to respond to peaceful movements and show the real face of India to the world. Addressing the ceremony, Mullick said that human rights organizations are silent against the atrocities committed against Kashmiris "Kashmiri leaders are being imprisoned and subjected to third-degree torture, India has been completely hijacked by the RSS", she said.

Mushaal said that the Modi government wants to give the death penalty to her husband, Yasin Mullick who was being kept in jail. "The Modi government is facing the resistance of the freedom movement from my jailed husband", she added.

President Tehrike Naujawanan-e-Pakistan, Abdullah Gul and Chairperson Event, Falak Anjum also addressed on occasion and condemned the inhuman crimes being committed by the Indian forces in IIOK. On the occasion, children clad in Kashmiri attire also presented a tableau which received big applause by the participants.