International community, development partners showing exemplary compassion for flood victims: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that international community and development partners had demonstrated exemplary compassion for flood victims of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that international community and development partners had demonstrated exemplary compassion for flood victims of Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said that the Islamic Development Bank Group has pledged $4.2 billion at the Geneva moot. She said that World Bank Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser announced $2 billion, responding to PM's call for concrete action.