- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- International community, development partners showing exemplary compassion for flood victims: Minist ..
International Community, Development Partners Showing Exemplary Compassion For Flood Victims: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 05:32 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that international community and development partners had demonstrated exemplary compassion for flood victims of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that international community and development partners had demonstrated exemplary compassion for flood victims of Pakistan.
In a tweet, she said that the Islamic Development Bank Group has pledged $4.2 billion at the Geneva moot. She said that World Bank Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser announced $2 billion, responding to PM's call for concrete action.