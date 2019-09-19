Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said the international community was endorsing Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir issue due to effective diplomacy and bold initiatives of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said the international community was endorsing Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir issue due to effective diplomacy and bold initiatives of the government.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said "For the first time due to Pakistan's effective strategy, the Indian government, Hindu ideology and Indian Prime Minister Modi have been exposed before the international community." He said that international media and international forums were supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. After 53 years, United Nations Security Council had discussed the Kashmir issue, he added.

The Minister recalled that in the past, whenever any Pakistani leader visited US, he was given a list to do more and was blamed for terrorism, but due to effective diplomacy now, international community has been endorsing Pakistan's viewpoint.

He said that it would be much better, if a message from the Parliament went to United Nations Security General (UNCG) that the whole nation was united and stood by Kashmiris.

"A message should have gone from here that whole nation and Parliament are with Kashmiris and will stand with them till the liberation of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian forces," he added.

He said that all political parties collectively raised voice for the plight of oppressed Kashmiris and duly exposed the evil face of Modi government.

Murad Saeed said that 45 days had passed, Kashmiris were besieged in their homes due to curfew, and they were also facing shortage of medicine and food items.

He said that it was unfortunate that in a difficult time when every Kashmiri was looking towards Pakistan and Parliament, opposition was discussing the arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah.

He said that all the allegations against Syed Khursheed Shah � a meter reader of the previous years- were leveled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said that PML-N interior minister had revealed about the alleged payments of Ayan Ali and Bilawal Bhutto air tickets from one account.

He said that fake account case had been filed by the PML-N and not by the PTI. He said that a PML-N leader had also said it would drag the leadership of PPP on the roads. He said telegraphic transfer (TT) cases had been filed by the PPP against PML-N in the past.

The Minister recalled that Aitzaz Ahsan had also alleged that Ch Nisar did corruption through "Papu" Patwari. "Both were speaking truth and both hugged each other for the sake f democracy," he added.

He said that it was unfortunate that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah gave statements about Sindhu Desh, Pakhtun Desh and Seraiki Desh .

"The statements of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari did hurt the sentiments of Pakistanis," he added.

On the same day, five army personnel were martyred at Afghanistan border while safeguarding the frontiers of the country, he said and added "Has any one taken name of these personnel and appreciated their sacrifices." He said that the whole Kashmir was looking towards Pakistan and Parliament while speeches of opposition outside the Parliament, were for someone else, not for Kashmiris.

About production order, he said that Speaker of the National Assembly will take the decision keeping in view the relevant rules.

He said, "We are here to serve the people and cases against the PPP and PML-N leadership come under the preview of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and NAB has to tell about these." He also asked the opposition leadership to wear black armbands for the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah was inappropriate and Speaker of National Assembly was not taken on board.

He alleged that politicians were being targeted while businessman and bureaucrats had been given amnesty. Before the arrest of politicians, a media campaign was launched to malign them, he added.

He asked the Speaker National Assembly to demand the details of allegations against Syed Khursheed Shah and a discussion should be held on it in the House.

"Details should be shared with National Assembly and Syed Khursheed Shah may be asked to explain his position," he added.

Syed Naveed Qamar was also critical of arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah and said that he should be given a chance to explain his position.

Khawaja Asif asked the Speaker National Assembly to protect the rights of the parliamentarians. He said it was the responsibility of the Speaker to work for the strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the Parliament.

Nawab Talpur said that arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah was inappropriate since he was cooperating with NAB.

The opposition gathered around the dais of Speaker and asked Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to allow them to speak on the arrest of Khursheed Shah.

Suri asserted that he would not take dictation from the anybody and he would run the House according to rules of business.

As an opposition member pointed out quorum and the House was not in order, the Deputy Speaker prorogued the National Assembly for an indefinite period.