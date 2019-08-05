UrduPoint.com
International Community Must Intervene To Ensure Peaceful Settlement Of Kashmir: Senator Sehar Kamran

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

International community must intervene to ensure peaceful settlement of Kashmir: Senator Sehar Kamran

The Kashmir dispute should be resolved only as per the UN resolutions and the will of the people of Kashmir to bring peace in the South Asian region, Senator Sehar Kamran said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The Kashmir dispute should be resolved only as per the UN resolutions and the will of the people of Kashmir to bring peace in the South Asian region, Senator Sehar Kamran said here on Monday.

President Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) Senator Sehar Kamran raised serious concerns on situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Modi's intentions behind scraping special status of Kashmir.

She called upon the international community to intervene and ensure peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN security council resolutions.

The unconstitutional and arbitrary revocation of article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution is a guileful attempt by Indian government to subvert the so called autonomy of IOK and subdue the Kashmir's right of self-determination, she said.

The senator said aversion of international community at the time of unprecedented upheaval in Kashmir would be a criminal neglect of the human rights violations in IOK.

In the wake of this blatant act of Indian aggression, United Nations and OIC must fulfill their obligations and commitments.

The whole Pakistani nation stands united for resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiris, he said, adding this ill intended politico-military move of India could push the whole region into destabilization.

