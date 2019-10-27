UrduPoint.com
International Community Must Play Role For The Resolution Of Longstanding Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on black day being observed on Sunday Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organized a ceremony.

A beautiful and heart touching tableau on occupied Kashmir was presented.

The ceremony was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar, Seembia Tahir MPA, Chairman Punjab education Foundation Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, teachers, lawyers, Ulema, students and people belonging to various walk of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that the International community must press India to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who raised the Kashmir dispute in true spirit.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.

He said that whole nation stand with armed forces with full spirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiris' right of self-determination.

He explained that India had engaged in illegal measures to change the special status of Kashmir and that move would have serious repercussions on the regional peace and stability.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar said Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir.

In her speech, Seembia Tahir MPA said that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom is the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one can deny this fact.

