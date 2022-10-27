QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus on Thursday said that the international community must take notice of Indian brutality for violating the human rights of millions of Kashmiris in India's Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views in his message issued regarding Black Day which is marked on October 27 all over the world including Pakistan. He said that on October 27, 1947, India landed a large number of forces in IIOJK for the usurpation of Srinagar.

He said that the Kashmiri movement for self-determination has been going on for the past 75 years adding that the human rights of millions of Kashmiris have been violated by India which has given birth to a great human tragedy.

The Chief Minister said that the international community should also take notice of serious human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir.

According to the United Nations agreement Kashmiris should get their right to self-determination, he said adding that millions of innocent Kashmiris were killed by Indian state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir for more than seven decades.

He said that India abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir by eliminating Article 370 adding that we did not accept the change of special status of Kashmir by India.

He said that the blood of Kashmiris would not go in vain and the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom in occupied Kashmir through their struggle for their right to self-determination.

"Every Pakistani feels the pain of atrocities on Kashmir and the people of Balochistan also stand with their Kashmiri brothers at every forum", he said.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the success of the freedom movement of Kashmiris.