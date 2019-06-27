UrduPoint.com
International Community Should Acknowledge Pakistan's Sacrifices In War On Terror: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan has given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism which should be acknowledged at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan has given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism which should be acknowledged at international level.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a painting exhibition, she said that Pakistani nation, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and common people have rendered great sacrifices to make the world safe. She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and cooperation of all stakeholders, Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies have almost rooted out the scourge of terrorism from the soil of Pakistan.

The SAPM said that at a difficult time all political forces approved National Action Plan (NAP) unanimously and "Paigham Pakistan Fatwa" was issued which was the proof of Pakistan's commitment to eliminate terrorism and extremism. She said Pakistan was traditionally a peaceful and tolerant society but in the past a tiny minority hijacked the approach of majority but now Pakistan has changed. She said that media has to play an important role in projecting positive and real image of Pakistan. She said that after rooting out terrorism, time has come to rid the country of economic terrorism.

She said that only leaders like Imran Khan could bring a real change in Pakistan. She said that the present government was fighting the war of the survival of coming generations. She said that the first priority of the present government was to provide relief to common man under available fiscal space.

She said that Prime Minister cut expenditures of his office, while the ministers salaries were reduced by 10 percent as part of the austerity drive of the government. She reminded that previous government misused national resources for their personal benefits and now the present government was forced to pay their bills.

Appreciating the organizers, she said that such exhibitions are a useful tool to project he positive image of Pakistan in the eyes of the world.

About Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's visit to Pakistan, she said all the core and sore issues were discussed during the meetings. Special Assistant to Prime Minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbors and intertwined in social, religious, culture and linguistic bonds. She said Pakistan has been hosting over 3.5 million Afghan refugees since decades. She said that the visit would help enhance people to people contacts between the two countries.

