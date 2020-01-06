International community should play positive role to avoid US Iran war : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

The Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that United Nations Organization (UNO) and Muslim Ummah must apply minds to avert US-Iran war, as it will be more destructive than Iraq war

In Sha Allah, all the minorities in Pakistan will fully be protected as percommandment of Quaid-i-Azam. Ensuring protection to minorities' lives and property is top most priority of the government and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that war has never been a solution to problems rather it intensifies terrorism and extremism, which claim innocent lives."I had been proud to be the member of British Parliament, I had been opposing and raising voice against wars in Afghanistan and Iraq there .

If war breaks out between US and Iran, it will have dangerous consequence and peace will become a dream in the world, therefore, international community must play its effective role to resolve the issue.He said that Pakistan will also do its best possible to ease the tension between America and Iran.

Earlier addressing the International Conference on Punjab History and Culture at University of Lahore (UoL) and later he said that today tourism is the biggest industry in the world, and first time in Pakistan, a Committee on Religious Tourism and Culture under his chairmanship is actively working to promote religious tourism.

Pakistan gave a peace message to the world through Kartarpur Corridor Project that is also promoting the tourism.