Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr Ali Raza Syed has asked the international community to take serious notice of the severe situation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).In a statement issued from Brussels, Chairman KC-EU said, as Indian forces used cluster bombs on civilian population of Azad Kashmir near Line of Control (LoC), the situation in the region became further critical.It is important to mention that the public relations department of Pakistan's Army (ISPR) revealed that Indian military on the night of July 30/July 31 targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition.

The attack left two civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, dead and 11 others were critically injured.Condemning the attack Ali Raza Syed said, situation is more grave and Pakistan should raise the issue at international level.

It was an opportunity for Pakistan to highlight this issue and as well as raise continued atrocities against the peaceful people of IHK.He asked that a comprehensive diplomatic campaign is required on Kashmir issue specially for raising current severe situation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as beside the already eight lakhs occupation forces based in IHK, India is initiating to deploy more military forces in order to increase its crimes against humanity in held valley.Ali Raza Syed has called upon international community including UN and EU to break their silence over Kashmir's situation and prevent use of excessive force against peaceful Kashmiri civilians in IHK and as well residents of AJK based near LoC and play their remarkable role for a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.