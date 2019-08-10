UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Community Supporting Pakistan's Stance On Kashmir Issue: Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:28 PM

International community supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that international community was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach for promotion of peace in the region and China's open support of Pakistan's stance was its manifestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that international community was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach for promotion of peace in the region and China's open support of Pakistan's stance was its manifestation.

In a series of tweets, she said China has again supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stands with truth and uprightness.

The Special Assistant said the friendly and close relations between Pakistan and China demanded that Pakistan should take its friend into confidence over the nefarious act of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China, she said is an emerging world power, and Pakistan thanks its all-weather friend for backing its stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris.

The SAPM said the UN Secretary General's statement that India should refrain from changing the status of occupied Kashmir endorsed Pakistan's stance. Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under United Nations resolutions and international laws, she said.

She said Modi's step is an open attack on democracy and international laws, and it proved that he does not believe in democratic values.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said abolishing the special status of a Muslim state proves that Narendra Modi is promoting extremism in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations China Democracy Narendra Modi Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim From

Recent Stories

21 mobile dispensaries facility provided to cattle ..

2 minutes ago

Indian move to scrap Kashmir special status to bac ..

2 minutes ago

US Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

16 minutes ago

Dr Sania lauded PASSD for efficiently control pov ..

2 minutes ago

Russia nuclear agency says five died in missile te ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.