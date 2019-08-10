(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday that international community was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach for promotion of peace in the region and China's open support of Pakistan's stance was its manifestation.

In a series of tweets, she said China has again supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stands with truth and uprightness.

The Special Assistant said the friendly and close relations between Pakistan and China demanded that Pakistan should take its friend into confidence over the nefarious act of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China, she said is an emerging world power, and Pakistan thanks its all-weather friend for backing its stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris.

The SAPM said the UN Secretary General's statement that India should refrain from changing the status of occupied Kashmir endorsed Pakistan's stance. Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under United Nations resolutions and international laws, she said.

She said Modi's step is an open attack on democracy and international laws, and it proved that he does not believe in democratic values.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said abolishing the special status of a Muslim state proves that Narendra Modi is promoting extremism in India.