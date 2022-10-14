UrduPoint.com

International Community Urged To Help Afghan Migrants

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 08:37 PM

International Community urged to help Afghan migrants

The international community should take notice of the movement across Afghanistan's borders and help migrants, said speakers in a workshop organized by Human Rights Commission Pakistan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The international community should take notice of the movement across Afghanistan's borders and help migrants, said speakers in a workshop organized by Human Rights Commission Pakistan here on Friday.

The purpose to highlight the plight of Afghan migrants and refugees, including those who have been in Pakistan for some time, and those who have entered recently and are largely undocumented.

The Speaker said "If migrants from Afghanistan who have entered Pakistan in recent years are not helped soon, a humanitarian tragedy could occur." The workshop was attended by representatives of local NGOs, human rights activists and some Afghan migrants.

Speakers said that after the Taliban takeover of August 2021, a number of Afghans entered Pakistan, often after selling their possessions and liquidating their savings.

Some of these migrants came on short term or medical visas, while others crossed the border illegally.

They are unable or unwilling to go back to Afghanistan and are living in Pakistan illegally. There are an estimated 275,000 such persons at the minimum.

Pakistan has so far never carried out forcible repatriation, and such a move would not be advisable from a humanitarian perspective, while also being contrary to international law.

Pakistan needs to formulate a policy to deal with these people, either by issuing temporary residence permits, or some other means.

In the longer run, Pakistan needs to develop a policy and legislative framework to cover refugees and asylum seekers in general.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan August Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Technical training vital to improve performance of ..

Technical training vital to improve performance of WASA staff

1 minute ago
 Combating smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, ..

Combating smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, mis-invoicing govt's top prior ..

1 minute ago
 Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand ..

Sheikhupura murders: Court extends physical remand of 5 policemen

3 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

Security plan finalized for by-polls in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

Farmers being encouraged to cultivate wheat

3 minutes ago
 Lahore police hold open court

Lahore police hold open court

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.