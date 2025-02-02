International Community Urged To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Women’s Wing, Shazia Bano, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, urging the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding dispute.
Talking to APP on Sunday, she emphasized that Pakistan is a key stakeholder in the Kashmir issue and that the PML-N government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, is raising the matter at every global forum. “Every citizen of Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir.
The current government would continue its diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri people,” she stated.
Shazia Bano highlighted that the PML-N has consistently advocated for the freedom and fundamental rights of Kashmiris.
She asserted that the slogan ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan) resonates across the nation, causing distress within the Indian government.
Condemning on India’s actions in Kashmir, she described the human rights violations as the worst form of oppression. She expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence would not go in vain.
She concluded by reiterating that under PML-N’s leadership, Pakistan would persist in raising its voice for Kashmir’s self-determination at every platform, ensuring that the issue remains a priority on the global stage.
