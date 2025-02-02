Open Menu

International Community Urged To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

International community urged to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Women’s Wing, Shazia Bano, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, urging the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding dispute.

Talking to APP on Sunday, she emphasized that Pakistan is a key stakeholder in the Kashmir issue and that the PML-N government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, is raising the matter at every global forum. “Every citizen of Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir.

The current government would continue its diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri people,” she stated.

Shazia Bano highlighted that the PML-N has consistently advocated for the freedom and fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

She asserted that the slogan ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan) resonates across the nation, causing distress within the Indian government.

Condemning on India’s actions in Kashmir, she described the human rights violations as the worst form of oppression. She expressed confidence that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence would not go in vain.

She concluded by reiterating that under PML-N’s leadership, Pakistan would persist in raising its voice for Kashmir’s self-determination at every platform, ensuring that the issue remains a priority on the global stage.

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

2 hours ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

2 hours ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

2 hours ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

2 hours ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan