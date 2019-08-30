International community urged to play role to normalize situation in IoK: Dr. Muhammed Faisal

Spokesperson to the Foreign Office, Dr. Muhammed Faisal Friday called upon the world community to play its role for lifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir to normalize situation there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Foreign Office , Dr. Muhammed Faisal Friday called upon the world community to play its role for lifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir to normalize situation there.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said the Indian forces had made hostage more than 80 million Kashmiri people by imposing curfew in the occupied valley after revoking its special status.

The occupied forces were lifting children under the age of 5 years in IoK to restrain their parents from participating in demonstrations against abolishing articles 35A and 370.

The FO spokesperson said medicines and other commodities of daily life were not being supplied to the occupied valley.

Pakistan had expedited its efforts for stopping human rights violations in held Kashmir, he added.