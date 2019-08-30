UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Community Urged To Play Role To Normalize Situation In IoK: Dr. Muhammed Faisal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

International community urged to play role to normalize situation in IoK: Dr. Muhammed Faisal

Spokesperson to the Foreign Office, Dr. Muhammed Faisal Friday called upon the world community to play its role for lifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir to normalize situation there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Foreign Office, Dr. Muhammed Faisal Friday called upon the world community to play its role for lifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir to normalize situation there.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said the Indian forces had made hostage more than 80 million Kashmiri people by imposing curfew in the occupied valley after revoking its special status.

The occupied forces were lifting children under the age of 5 years in IoK to restrain their parents from participating in demonstrations against abolishing articles 35A and 370.

The FO spokesperson said medicines and other commodities of daily life were not being supplied to the occupied valley.

Pakistan had expedited its efforts for stopping human rights violations in held Kashmir, he added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Foreign Office From Million PTV

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

13 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

1 hour ago

National Highways Authority extends fullest suppor ..

6 seconds ago

Prime Minister appreciates steps taken for promoti ..

7 seconds ago

Valverde awaits Neymar relief and Messi return

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.