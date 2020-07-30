International community urged to raise voice against gross human rights violation

Pakistani government must continue extending its unflinching support to the Kashmiri masses by standing for their cause of self-determination and realizing the international community to exert pressure on Indian authorities to stop gross violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistani government must continue extending its unflinching support to the Kashmiri masses by standing for their cause of self-determination and realizing the international community to exert pressure on Indian authorities to stop gross violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"I urge the government of Pakistan, its nation, international community and humanitarian organizations to stand by the Kashmiri people and take practical steps against Indian fascist activities otherwise resistance from Kashmiri people would result into a tragic incident like of November 06, 1947 massacre leaving 5,00,000 people martyred", a senior Hurriyat leader, Altaf Ahmad Bhat said on Thursday while talking to APP.

In connection with the Youm-i-Istehsal to be marked on August 05, the Hurriyat leader said, the whole world knows that Kashmiri people have rejected Indian suppression from the day one. IIOJK is our statehood and custodian of thousands years old history which should not be demolished in any case.

In wake of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on the Indian constitution enabling Indian settlers to take-over Kashmiri lands, brutal torture against Kashmiri people was continued by the Indian fascist paramilitary forces under the command of Narendar Modi and his colleagues, he said.

He said "This was not the communication lockdown or curfew but the economic breakdown. Actually the Indian authorities wanted to kill the will of Kashmiri people which they have been demanding for the last 73 years and that is the right to self-determination under the United Nations which had been agreed and accepted by both the parties including governments of Pakistan and India".

Indian authorities have issued 20,000 domiciles to the Non-Kashmiris (Hindu) belonging to the extremist groups including RSS while 300,000 domiciles were under process of issuance to the Hindus.

Around 200 houses are being constructed there to accommodate thousands of Hindus. By doing so, Indian authorities actually want to change the demographic structure of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Meanwhile, another human rights activist, Farzana Bari said the severe human rights violations continued in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have exposed the fascist face of Indian government in front of the international community.

The military siege, prolonged curfew, atrocities, kidnappings and mass killings has made the lives of innocent Kashmiri people miserable.

Kashmiri people had been facing human rights violations by the Indian forces since the year 1947. But now altering the demography of IIOJK, revoking its special autonomy, settling Non-Kashmiris there has further depicted the fascism ideology of Indian extremist.

Youm-i-Istehsal is a reminder for the international community to raise its voice against the Indian atrocities and fight the case of innocent Kashmiri people, she added. � The Youm-e-Istehsal marks the completion of one year of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5 last year, the Indian government revoked Article 370 and other related provisions from its Constitution, scrapping the country's only Muslim-majority state with its autonomy. Jammu and Kashmir was also split into two federally administered territories.

Simultaneously, New Delhi locked the region down, detaining thousands of people that include dozens of top politicians, imposing movement restrictions and enforcing a communications blackout.