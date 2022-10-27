UrduPoint.com

International Community Urged To Take Notice Of HR Violations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 12:00 PM

International community urged to take notice of HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday urged the international community to take note of gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister, in her message on "Kashmir Black Day" annually observed on October 27, said that Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

75 years ago on this day, brutal Indian forces had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said Pakistan was standing like a leaden wall in the seven-decade-long journey of Kashmiri people to freedom.

She said no power in the world could suppress the Kashmir cause, and this journey would end only after the freedom of Kashmir. The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the freedom movement were unmatched and unforgettable. It was difficult to find an example of those sacrifices.

Kashmiris have proved that India cannot weaken their spirit of freedom through brutal use of force.

There was one Indian soldier for every ten Kashmiris in IIoJK, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Maryam Aurangzeb Jammu October Moral

Recent Stories

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

14 minutes ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.