International community urged to take notice of HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday urged the international community to take note of gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister, in her message on "Kashmir Black Day" annually observed on October 27, said that Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

75 years ago on this day, brutal Indian forces had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said Pakistan was standing like a leaden wall in the seven-decade-long journey of Kashmiri people to freedom.

She said no power in the world could suppress the Kashmir cause, and this journey would end only after the freedom of Kashmir. The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the freedom movement were unmatched and unforgettable. It was difficult to find an example of those sacrifices.

Kashmiris have proved that India cannot weaken their spirit of freedom through brutal use of force.

There was one Indian soldier for every ten Kashmiris in IIoJK, she said.