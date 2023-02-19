International conference at PU today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Physics is organising a three-day international conference on 'Advances in Functional Materials' from today (Monday).

According to the PU spokesman here Sunday, the varsity Vice Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmad Akhter would be the chief guest and the inaugural session of the conference would be held at Al-Raazi Hall, PU New Campus on Monday (today) at 9:30am.