UrduPoint.com

International Conference Concludes At SU With Recommendations To Improve Agriculture In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 11:04 PM

International conference concludes at SU with recommendations to improve agriculture in Pakistan

The two-day international conference on "Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia" came to an end at on late Friday evening at University of Sindh Jamshoro with passage of recommendations to improve agriculture through agrarian reforms in order to cope with the challenges like food security in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference on "Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia" came to an end at on late Friday evening at University of Sindh Jamshoro with passage of recommendations to improve agriculture through agrarian reforms in order to cope with the challenges like food security in the country.

The conference chair and director Sindh University's Pakistan Study Centre announced to forward the recommendations after receiving full research papers from the researchers by end of the prevailing month.

The conference was aimed at seeking recommendations from the researchers so that maximum production of different crops could be achieved by utilizing less amount of water in a bid to end food crisis in Pakistan.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, while Sindh Secretary Agriculture Qazi Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar and Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman attended the event as special guests.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Carolina Quiuntomo Vellos hailing from the school of Alvito, Portugal, Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and a large number of researchers, scholars and presenters from different universities of the country participated in the conference.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that the conference ended with valuable recommendations which would be forwarded to concerned quarters for implementation.

He said that there was acute water shortage and crises of electricity in Pakistan at present so it was necessary to save water and use it carefully so that our agricultural needs might be met.

He said that the Secretary Agriculture had informed him that the Sindh government had announced to provide solar panels on subsidy for running tube wells in agricultural lands and that his department had invited applications till May 17.

He called upon the farmers and landlords to submit applications in this regard so that they could get solar system on subsidized rates from the government.

Sindh Agriculture Secretary Qazi Aijaz Ahmad Mahesar said that a revolution would be brought in the agricultural sector in the province and agricultural machinery and technology would be provided to the farmers and peasants.

He said that agricultural water should be distributed according to the demand of crops adding that PhD holders in the field were making supplications to cling on administrative posts instead of conducting research in their agricultural sector.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeem-ur-Rehman said that the University of Sindh land will be handed over to it after removal of encroachments.

He said that Sindh was currently facing 62 percent water shortage but after 20 to 25 days, the situation will return to normalcy adding that it had been decided to deploy Rangers on canals and water courses to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to all farmers including that of tail-end.

The Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmad Mahesar said that the conference titled Green Revolution Technology and Agriculture Development in South Asia had been held for the first time in Pakistan, in which the recommendations that came ahead will soon be sent to the provincial and Federal government for formulation of policies to ameliorate agriculture sector in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Rangers Technology Electricity Water Agriculture Hyderabad Portugal Jamshoro May Event All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis ..

SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis of departmental inquiry

49 seconds ago
 Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian in ..

Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian invasion

51 seconds ago
 LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securin ..

LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securing CM approval for land

53 seconds ago
 AJK a sensitive region: Difficult for lent officer ..

AJK a sensitive region: Difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of t ..

55 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court sets aside appointment of direct ..

Lahore High Court sets aside appointment of director general PHOTA

17 minutes ago
 Resolving issue of missing persons top most priori ..

Resolving issue of missing persons top most priority: Riaz Pirzada

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.