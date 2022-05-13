International conference concludes at SU with recommendations to improve agriculture in Pakistan

The two-day international conference on "Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia" came to an end at on late Friday evening at University of Sindh Jamshoro with passage of recommendations to improve agriculture through agrarian reforms in order to cope with the challenges like food security in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference on "Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia" came to an end at on late Friday evening at University of Sindh Jamshoro with passage of recommendations to improve agriculture through agrarian reforms in order to cope with the challenges like food security in the country.

The conference chair and director Sindh University's Pakistan Study Centre announced to forward the recommendations after receiving full research papers from the researchers by end of the prevailing month.

The conference was aimed at seeking recommendations from the researchers so that maximum production of different crops could be achieved by utilizing less amount of water in a bid to end food crisis in Pakistan.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, while Sindh Secretary Agriculture Qazi Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar and Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman attended the event as special guests.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Carolina Quiuntomo Vellos hailing from the school of Alvito, Portugal, Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and a large number of researchers, scholars and presenters from different universities of the country participated in the conference.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that the conference ended with valuable recommendations which would be forwarded to concerned quarters for implementation.

He said that there was acute water shortage and crises of electricity in Pakistan at present so it was necessary to save water and use it carefully so that our agricultural needs might be met.

He said that the Secretary Agriculture had informed him that the Sindh government had announced to provide solar panels on subsidy for running tube wells in agricultural lands and that his department had invited applications till May 17.

He called upon the farmers and landlords to submit applications in this regard so that they could get solar system on subsidized rates from the government.

Sindh Agriculture Secretary Qazi Aijaz Ahmad Mahesar said that a revolution would be brought in the agricultural sector in the province and agricultural machinery and technology would be provided to the farmers and peasants.

He said that agricultural water should be distributed according to the demand of crops adding that PhD holders in the field were making supplications to cling on administrative posts instead of conducting research in their agricultural sector.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeem-ur-Rehman said that the University of Sindh land will be handed over to it after removal of encroachments.

He said that Sindh was currently facing 62 percent water shortage but after 20 to 25 days, the situation will return to normalcy adding that it had been decided to deploy Rangers on canals and water courses to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to all farmers including that of tail-end.

The Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmad Mahesar said that the conference titled Green Revolution Technology and Agriculture Development in South Asia had been held for the first time in Pakistan, in which the recommendations that came ahead will soon be sent to the provincial and Federal government for formulation of policies to ameliorate agriculture sector in the country.