International Conference on Agriculture Development , Women Empowerment: begins at SAU Tando jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Two-day“International Conference on Agriculture Development and Women Empowerment: Challenges and Way Forward (ICWADE-2025)” in collaboration with the Sindh Agriculture Women Development Organization kicked off on Wednesday

According to a handout issued by SAU, the conference aims to promote women’s empowerment in sustainable agriculture, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities faced by women in agricultural development.

Renowned female experts, researchers, and leaders from various sectors will participate, while distinguished speakers will share their experiences and insights during dedicated sessions. The event will also pave the way for developing a practical framework to enhance women’s empowerment in the agricultural domain.

APP/nsm