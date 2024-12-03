International Conference On AI Begins At UoE
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The two days 11th International conference on Innovating Education for a Sustainable Future: Leveraging AI Pedagogies for Quality Education under the aegis of Division of Education at the University of Education started here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The two days 11th International conference on Innovating Education for a Sustainable Future: Leveraging AI Pedagogies for Quality Education under the aegis of Division of Education at the University of Education started here on Tuesday.
The conference, organized under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, aimed to explore the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teacher education. With the participation of eight countries and an anticipated attendance of over 400 participants, the event was set to foster global dialogue on integrating AI into educational practices. The conference was inaugurated by Waqar Naeem Qureshi, Director General of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) as chief guest.
Over the course of two days, the event will feature, 30 research papers presented in poster sessions, 13 keynote speakers (8 in-person, 5 virtual) and Representation from leading academic institutions such as LUMS, NUST, IQRA University, and international participants from Australia, UK, Oman, UAE, Canada, and China.
Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry emphasized the importance of the conference, stating, “The integration of AI in education is essential for creating a sustainable future. This conference provides a unique opportunity for educators, researchers, and policymakers to exchange ideas and advance the quality of teacher education.” Director Division of Education Prof. Dr. Ayaz Muhammad Khan, while delivering welcome address said that, the initiative reflects the University’s commitment to innovation in teacher training. As Pakistan's pioneering institution in teacher education, the university is at the forefront of integrating AI to enhance learning outcomes and prepare educators for the dynamic challenges of the 21st century.
The conference will offer valuable insights, spark critical discussions, and pave the way for future collaborations to revolutionize educational practices worldwide. Dr. Sadia Shaukat, performed stage secretary duties while Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Muqadass Butt were the key organizers.
Recent Stories
Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare
Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan
Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..
KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024
Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, British-Pakistani Box ..5 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case5 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare5 minutes ago
-
Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November1 minute ago
-
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC1 minute ago
-
Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccination1 minute ago
-
KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 20241 minute ago
-
Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan1 minute ago
-
Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham9 minutes ago