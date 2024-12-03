International conference on AI begins at UoE

The two days 11th International conference on Innovating Education for a Sustainable Future: Leveraging AI Pedagogies for Quality Education under the aegis of Division of Education at the University of Education started here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The two days 11th International conference on Innovating Education for a Sustainable Future: Leveraging AI Pedagogies for Quality Education under the aegis of Division of Education at the University of Education started here on Tuesday.

The conference, organized under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, aimed to explore the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teacher education. With the participation of eight countries and an anticipated attendance of over 400 participants, the event was set to foster global dialogue on integrating AI into educational practices. The conference was inaugurated by Waqar Naeem Qureshi, Director General of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) as chief guest.

Over the course of two days, the event will feature, 30 research papers presented in poster sessions, 13 keynote speakers (8 in-person, 5 virtual) and Representation from leading academic institutions such as LUMS, NUST, IQRA University, and international participants from Australia, UK, Oman, UAE, Canada, and China.

Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry emphasized the importance of the conference, stating, “The integration of AI in education is essential for creating a sustainable future. This conference provides a unique opportunity for educators, researchers, and policymakers to exchange ideas and advance the quality of teacher education.” Director Division of Education Prof. Dr. Ayaz Muhammad Khan, while delivering welcome address said that, the initiative reflects the University’s commitment to innovation in teacher training. As Pakistan's pioneering institution in teacher education, the university is at the forefront of integrating AI to enhance learning outcomes and prepare educators for the dynamic challenges of the 21st century.

The conference will offer valuable insights, spark critical discussions, and pave the way for future collaborations to revolutionize educational practices worldwide. Dr. Sadia Shaukat, performed stage secretary duties while Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Muqadass Butt were the key organizers.