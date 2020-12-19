UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Conference On Al Farabi From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:14 PM

International conference on Al Farabi from Monday

A two-day International conference titled, "Global Al- Farabi Forum" will kick off at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad from December 21 (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ):A two-day International conference titled, "Global Al- Farabi Forum" will kick off at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad from December 21 (Monday).

President Dr. Arif Alvi is likely to inaugurate the conference, said a news release.

The two-day conference is being organized jointly by COMSTECH (the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation) and the Government of Kazakhstan in celebration of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, the great Muslim philosopher and scientist who hailed from the lands now included in Kazakhstan.

The two-day conference includes lectures, both in person and online, by leading international experts on early Islamic thought, history and philosophy.

The list of speakers includes Prof. Asad Q. Ahmed of Berkeley, Prof. Peter Adamson from Munich, Prof. Ann Druart from Washington, Prof. Iftikhar Malik from Bath United Kingdom, Prof. Galimkir Mutanov of Al- Farabi University of Kazakhstan, and Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali of the International Turkic Academy. The distinguished guests include Assistant Secretary General of OIC, Ambassador Askar Mussinov, and the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mr.

Berik Aryn.

Over 120 scholars from several countries (Pakistan, United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, Nepal, Somalia and Sudan) are participating in this major international event.

The lectures cover different aspects of the multi-faceted contributions of Al-Farabi as the pioneer who served as a bridge between the ancient Greek thought of Aristotle and others and the early Islamic civilization.

For his seminal and profound contributions in developing the foundations of Islamic philosophy Al-Farabi came to be known as the Second Master, the ultimate authority in philosophy after Aristotle.

Besides the opening session, inaugurated by the President, the conference has five working sessions with lectures, followed by a closing session with a panel discussion titled "Science and the Islamic World-A philosophical assessment", with a focus on identifying the intellectual and physical impetus required for scientific uplift in the Islamic world of today.

The objective of the event is to highlight the great scholarly traditions of Muslims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Islamabad World Washington Munich Bath Berkeley United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Sudan Kazakhstan Cameroon Nepal December Muslim Event From Government Arif Alvi OIC

Recent Stories

India trying to divert world attention from atroci ..

17 minutes ago

Palijo laments PPP for bringing service delivery i ..

17 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

31 minutes ago

Armed Man in Georgian Capital Threatening to Deton ..

31 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

40 minutes ago

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single c ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.