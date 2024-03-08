Open Menu

International Conference On Business, Economics & Management Held

March 08, 2024

International conference on Business, economics & management held

Sukkur IBA University on Friday hosted the 5th International Conference on Business, Economics, and Management with themed of "the Future of Business in the Realm of New Technologies," attracted a number of senior professionals from academia nationally and internationally

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Sukkur IBA University on Friday hosted the 5th International Conference on Business, Economics, and Management with themed of "the Future of Business in the Realm of New Technologies," attracted a number of senior professionals from academia nationally and internationally.

The two-day conference, iCBEM-2024, centered on discussions regarding the evolving landscape of business in light of emerging technologies.

While speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, highlighted the significance of the conference as a mature platform for researchers, marking its fifth consecutive year. Acknowledging the international participation, the VC expressed gratitude to researchers from various corners of the world, emphasizing the conference role as an increasingly diverse international platform. He also joyfully announced the achievement of international AACSB accreditation by Sukkur IBA University. During his address, the Chief Guest of the conference, Professor Dr Nadeem Javed, former Chief Economist, emphasized the crucial role of embracing new technologies in shaping the future landscape of business and economics.

Professor Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Pro- VC shared Sukkur IBA University's journey towards AACSB Accreditation, while renowned economist Professor Dr.

Ishrat Hussain discussed strategies to enhance the employability of business graduates in a dynamic world.

Dr Niaz Ahmed Bhutto, Dean faculty of management sciences and Chief Convener, highlighted the conference's objective of providing an interdisciplinary platform for intellectual exchange among researchers, practitioners, academicians, and students. Dr Niaz Ahmed Ghumro, head of the department of Business administration, stressed the importance of integrating new technologies into business education to prepare students for the rapidly changing professional world.

The conference also hosted panel discussions on relevant topics. One session, attended by Professor Dr. Zahid Khand, Prof Dr Arbella Bhutto, Prof Taufiq Yup Yun Hin, Mr Feroz Khan and Ali Zain Banatwala, explored the intersection of technology and environmental sustainability. Another panel, discussed the role of business education in fostering resilience and innovation.

Notable scholars from Pakistan and different countries including Portugal, Oman, Malaysia, Ireland, and France contributed to the academic discourse. The event witnessed a robust turnout, with participation of scholars and students, reflecting its significance in advancing scholarly dialogue and collaboration.

