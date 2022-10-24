International conference on business management concludes

The three-day '4th International Conference on Business, Economics and Education Management.' concluded on Monday here at the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The three-day '4th International Conference on Business, Economics and Education Management.' concluded on Monday here at the Sukkur Institute of business Administration (IBA).

During the event, faculty, friends, family members and social activists highlighted the life and achievements of a bureaucrat, educationist, and social change leader, Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

Sukkur IBA Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah recalled the memories and said that Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui was a leader, education lover and a fatherly figure for the institute.

He said that late Prof. Siddiqui was a leader who, in turn, produced many leaders.

He made a team that was capable of leading Sukkur IBA to becoming a world class university.

On the occasion, Dr Ishrat Hussain said that Siddiqui's contribution was remarkable. The biggest tribute to Siddiqi would be to continue his legacy and to lead Sukkur IBA to establish itself as world class institution, he added.

The panelists also included Dr Rizwana Siddiqui, Naheed Shah Durani, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Amir Ghori, Dr Zahid Hussain Khan and others.

The Sukkur IBA organized the conference under the theme of 'Contemporary Business Leadership: the post-pandemic Response and Responsibility.'