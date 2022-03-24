International conference on emerging trends in information, engineering technologies begins at SU

(@FahadShabbir)

A two-day International Conference on "Emerging Trends in Information and Engineering Technologies" organized by Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari (AHSB) Postgraduate Center of Information and Communication Technology has begun on Thursday at Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro with participation of national and global scholars and researchers of world repute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day International Conference on "Emerging Trends in Information and Engineering Technologies" organized by Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari (AHSB) Postgraduate Center of Information and Communication Technology has begun on Thursday at Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro with participation of national and global scholars and researchers of world repute.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference was presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sind Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, while the special assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Science and Technology and Chairman Standing Committee on Education Tanzila Umi Habiba was the guest of honor.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while addressing the participants of the inaugural session said that the recommendations presented at the International Conference would be forwarded to the Federal and provincial governments aiming at assisting the concerned quarters in policy making on information and engineering technologies.

Referring to the facilities being provided to the students enrolled on the campus, he claimed that no other university in Sindh had so many hostels or transport facilities for students which were being provided by the University of Sindh.

He said that as many as 3,000 male and 2,000 female students were staying in concerned boys' and girls' dormitories, while 200 point buses were being plied regularly on specific routes, which he termed was a huge financial liability. "No any other university in Sindh undergoes such a tremendous financial burden as that of university goes through despite tight pecuniary constraints", he said.

The Vice Chancellor claimed that the federal government had not released funds to push the country's oldest university out of the crisis despite several requests.

He urged the federal government to extend its all out financial support to the University of Sindh in order to stand it on its feet.

He also demanded the provincial ministry of Information, Science and Technologies to help in getting special grant for the betterment and development of the university so that the quality of higher education and research could further be improved.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Tanzila Umi Habiba said that Dr. A.H.S Bukhari Postgraduate Centre had organized the international conference on emerging trends in information and engineering technologies at the right time when the government of Sindh was seriously planning to establish an ICT board after setting up of the same in other three provinces.

She said that the establishment of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Board would be carried out then in the light of the recommendations of the conference adding that IT and computer experts of Sindh University would also be included in it so that the people of the province could benefit to the maximum.

She hoped that the conference would be beneficial for scholars and researchers in doing good things and introducing something new in the fields of IT and engineering. They can get novel ideas from the researchers who are presenting their research papers at the conference", she said.

She said that WiFi centers are being set up in every district of Sindh, which would provide affordable internet services to the people, especially those living in far-flung areas of the province.

"Initially, the Sindh government has set up WiFi centers in Umerkot, Lyari and Badin", she informed and announced that every possible help would be provided by her government for the development and progress of Sindh University, for which she vowed that she would take the initiative herself.

The Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati briefed on the various stages of up-gradation of IT department from its inception in 1979 to 2008 and said that the conference had been organized in a hybrid mode so that the scholars might partake on their convenience either online or on-site and present their research papers on the theme.

"This is the only way to transfer the knowledge to the youth and young scholars belonging to the information, communication and engineering technologies", he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the conference chairman Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja said that Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari Post Graduate Center of the University of Sindh was producing M.Phil in four disciplines and M.Phil as well as PhD in IT.

He demanded the Special Assistant to Chief Minister to provide a grant for the further growth of the center so that it could touch the sky and get new avenues of success in the field of information, communication and engineering technologies and serve the nation in an exemplary way.

On the occasion, Professor at College of Information Science and Electronic Engineering, Zhejiang University, China, Dr. Zongyin Yang and Senior Research Scientist at Department of Sustainable Energy Technology, SANTEF, Norway Dr. Branson Belle delivered keynote speeches and informed about the new changes and trends introduced in information and engineering technologies. They said that IT could not be ignored for living a happy and easy life in the contemporary world.