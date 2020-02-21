International conference on entrepreneurship concluded at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The International Conference Business and Entrepreneurship Research organized by the Department of Management Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) concluded here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said the IUB was witnessing a new era of progress and expansion as new academic programmes compatible with the current local and international market were being started.

The existing programmes are being revamped to meet societal needs through innovation and development. The University was also playing a leading role in socioeconomic development building communities.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has recently opened E Rozgar Center through government scheme to provide job and business opportunities to local youth.

The University students actively participated in trade fair jointly organized with Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and district administration.

This event provided local business organizations and cottage industry great opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of local and international tourists on the occasion of the annual jeep Rally.

Talking on the conference topic, he said that innovation was a wonderful concept while technology has made innovation easier.

He also emphasized on ethics in business, society and policy-making which was the responsibility of researchers, academics, managers and practitioners.

Opportunities of CPEC will provide in the coming years must be looked not only through innovation, business or economic benefits but also the ethical ones otherwise this progress will be hollow and not fruitful.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal thanked the national and international delegates for their arrival and participation in the three-day event in Bahawalpur.