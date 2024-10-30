International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 1st International Conference on “Frontiers in Chemical Sciences 2024” kicked off at the University of Sargodha under the theme "Recent Trends and Sustainable Development.”

The two-day international conference, organised by the Institute of Chemistry, brought together national and international guests, distinguished researchers, and industry leaders to discuss advancements in chemical sciences, emphasizing sustainable practices and environmental sustainability.

The inaugural session was graced by Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry, VC University of education Lahore,Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Iqbal Forman Christian College, while Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Rizwan ur Rehman Sagar from Australia, Prof. Dr. Thomas Maisal from Austria, Dean faculty of science Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Director, Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sher also attended the opening ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry emphasized that the University of Sargodha has shown great leadership in organizing this conference. In today's world, where sustainable practices are essential such initiatives can help shape future directions in scientific research. Sargodha University is creating platforms for young researchers and experts alike to share their work, grow together, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in chemical sciences.”

Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted how the University of Sargodha is building a foundation for scientific research that not only advances knowledge but also supports sustainable development. Conferences like these give our students, researchers, and faculty a chance to engage with leading minds in the field, inspiring them to pursue impactful research that contributes to society.”

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Iqbal emphasized that Universities are the heart of innovation, and the University of Sargodha stands as a shining example with this conference. This conference fosters an environment of learning and collaboration. He further said that universities bring researchers together to discuss global challenges, and they empower the scientific community to build solutions that benefit society as a whole.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin stated the University of Sargodha’s dedication to promoting research that addresses pressing global issues, especially in sustainability. This event exemplifies how universities can serve as beacons of progress by connecting knowledge with real-world challenges.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sher Said Conferences like these play a crucial role in the advancement of science and allow experts to exchange ideas with young researchers to learn from their experiences.

Prof. Dr. Amir Ali said that "Chemistry truly acts as a link between humankind and nature, allowing us to understand and work in harmony with the world around us."