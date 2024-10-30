- Home
- Pakistan
- International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University
International Conference On 'Frontiers In Chemical Sciences' Begins At Sargodha University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 1st International Conference on “Frontiers in Chemical Sciences 2024” kicked off at the University of Sargodha under the theme "Recent Trends and Sustainable Development.”
The two-day international conference, organised by the Institute of Chemistry, brought together national and international guests, distinguished researchers, and industry leaders to discuss advancements in chemical sciences, emphasizing sustainable practices and environmental sustainability.
The inaugural session was graced by Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry, VC University of education Lahore,Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Iqbal Forman Christian College, while Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Rizwan ur Rehman Sagar from Australia, Prof. Dr. Thomas Maisal from Austria, Dean faculty of science Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Director, Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sher also attended the opening ceremony.
Prof. Dr. Akif Anwar Chaudhry emphasized that the University of Sargodha has shown great leadership in organizing this conference. In today's world, where sustainable practices are essential such initiatives can help shape future directions in scientific research. Sargodha University is creating platforms for young researchers and experts alike to share their work, grow together, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in chemical sciences.”
Prof.
Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted how the University of Sargodha is building a foundation for scientific research that not only advances knowledge but also supports sustainable development. Conferences like these give our students, researchers, and faculty a chance to engage with leading minds in the field, inspiring them to pursue impactful research that contributes to society.”
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Iqbal emphasized that Universities are the heart of innovation, and the University of Sargodha stands as a shining example with this conference. This conference fosters an environment of learning and collaboration. He further said that universities bring researchers together to discuss global challenges, and they empower the scientific community to build solutions that benefit society as a whole.
Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin stated the University of Sargodha’s dedication to promoting research that addresses pressing global issues, especially in sustainability. This event exemplifies how universities can serve as beacons of progress by connecting knowledge with real-world challenges.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sher Said Conferences like these play a crucial role in the advancement of science and allow experts to exchange ideas with young researchers to learn from their experiences.
Prof. Dr. Amir Ali said that "Chemistry truly acts as a link between humankind and nature, allowing us to understand and work in harmony with the world around us."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPRA launches monitoring, enforcement drive in wedding halls, restaurants2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner oversees ongoing polio vaccination campaign2 minutes ago
-
Police review security for polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
CEO health inspects polio drive in Cholistan3 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission date for ADP programmes:12 minutes ago
-
Chiniot launches campaign to boost wheat production12 minutes ago
-
Diwali celebrations at Krishna Mandir on Friday22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa's vehicle in London22 minutes ago
-
168 new dengue cases reported across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
DHO appeals individuals to play role in ongoing anti- polio campaign23 minutes ago
-
RHC Putwar Bala observes Pink October with breast cancer awareness seminar23 minutes ago