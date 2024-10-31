Open Menu

International Conference On 'Frontiers In Chemical Sciences' Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The 1st International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences 2024', organised by the Institute of Chemistry, concluded at the University of Sargodha on Thursday.

The two-day conference gathered leading researchers, academics, and industry experts from around the globe to explore recent advancements and future challenges in chemical sciences.

Chief Guest of the closing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice-Chancellor UoS, emphasized the importance of chemistry in solving today’s environmental, health, and technological challenges.

He said that our world faces big issues, and chemistry holds many answers. He further encouraged students and young researchers to use the knowledge gained from the event to fuel their own discoveries and innovations. “Events like this one provide inspiration and knowledge for the future. He remarked

Dean Faculty of Sciences UoS Prof. Dr. Amir Ali also addressed the closing ceremony where as Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin distributed certificates and shields among presenters, event organizers and distinguished guests.

