International Conference On GIDES Concludes In Wah University

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

International conference on GIDES concludes in Wah university

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The 2nd International Conference titled "Globalization, Inclusiveness, and Diversity in English Studies (GIDES)" here on Wednesday concluded at the Wah University.

The English department of the University in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), hosted the two-day conference.

Vice Chancellor, the University of Wah, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi as chief guest emphasized the significance of collaborative academic efforts in addressing the challenges posed by globalization in contemporary society.

Throughout the conference, parallel sessions allowed participants to dive deeper into specific themes, including innovative teaching methodologies, the role of literature in social change, and the impact of globalization on language and identity.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony that recognized the contributions of all participants. Over five international and eight national experts attended the conference.

The conference created a vibrant platform for dialogue and collaboration, further advancing academic discourse in an increasingly globalized world.

APP/ajq/378

