International conference on Halal standardization marks successful collaboration in Pakistan

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The University of Haripur in collaboration with the Economic Zones Development Company (EZDC) and the Hattar Industrialists Association on Thursday organized a two-day international conference on Halal Standardization, showcasing the successful collaboration between academia, industry, and regulators.

This unique event brought together participants from both Pakistan and the international community. The closing session of the conference was hosted by Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Shafiq-ur-Rehman and President of the Hattar Industrialists Association Malik Aashiq Awan while Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation was the special guest besides State Manager of KP EZDC Muhammad Tahir among the attendees.

The conference went beyond Halal food standards to encompass various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, Halal tourism and other fields, reflecting its broad relevance.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig reiterated his commitment to collaboration and emphasized the foundation's supportive research policies. He also highlighted the foundation's readiness to fund joint or individual research projects that bridge industry and academia.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shafiq-ur-Rehman expressed gratitude to local, national and international participants and organizers. He lauded the conference as a prime example of fruitful collaboration between industry, academia, government, and regulators. He acknowledged the contributions of Haripur University's faculty and laboratories to industry and underscored the importance of timely organization of such collaborative conferences.

The participants included Dr. Akhtar Bhogio, DG of Pakistan Halal Authority, Yasmin Khan, Director of Pakistan Quality Standards Control Authority, Dr. Marza Habib Ali Pakistan Science Foundation, English Biscuit, Moshmoom International, and Latif Ghee Mills, among others.n International partners, such as Ehsan, Secretary-General of SMIIC Turkey, Mahmood Tatari, Chief of Halal Control Germany, Abdul Qayoom from HFFIA Netherlands, and Professor Dr. Fareeda Hassan, Vice President of the International academy for Islamic Management in Malaysia, participated in discussions focusing on the implementation of Halal standardization in line with Quranic and Sunnah principles at regional and global levels.