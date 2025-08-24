- Home
International Conference On Kashmir In Brussels: Governor KP Calls For UN-backed Resolutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) An international conference on Kashmir, titled “Jammu and Kashmir in the Current International Political Scenario,” was convened at the European Press Club Brussels, bringing together diplomats, political leaders, academics, and activists to deliberate on the longstanding dispute.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the event as Chief Guest and in his keynote address stressed that sustainable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations’ pledges of granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri struggle until freedom from Indian occupation is achieved.
The Governor also informed participants about his meetings with senior European officials, during which he highlighted Pakistan’s recent climate-related losses.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, reaffirmed Islamabad’s consistent stance on Kashmir and assured continued diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.
Chairman of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, underlined the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging the international community to exert pressure on India to end its oppression.
Other speakers included senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Sadiq, Faseeh Shah, Dr. Zahoor Manzoor, Councilor Muhammad Nasir, Asad Nawaz of the UK Peoples Party, Sardar Amina Khan, and Mustafa Khan. The session was moderated by Chaudhry Imran Saqib.
The participants unanimously appealed to the global community, particularly the European Union, to play a stronger role in pursuing a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.
On the occasion, Belgian journalist Cedric Gerbehaye’s book “Kashmir: Wait and See,” featuring photographs and detailed accounts from the region, was presented to Governor Faisal Kundi and Ambassador Qureshi. Ali Raza Syed announced that the book’s launch ceremony will be held on September 5 at an international book fair in Paris.
