International Conference On Mental Health Commences At Hazara University

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 10:30 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The third two-day International Conference with the theme "Mental Health & Psychotherapies: Unveiling Gender-Based Stigma," organized by the Department of Psychology at Hazara University, Mansehra on Thursday started.

Esteemed experts from psychology from the UK and Malaysia, along with numerous professors, scholars, and students from universities across Pakistan have participated in the conference.

During the inaugural session of the conference Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz while addressing highlighted the pressing mental health issues in Pakistan, particularly affecting women, children, and marginalized communities, attributing these challenges to the lack of effective support and rehabilitation systems.

He emphasized the interconnectedness of mental health with broader social, economic, and societal conditions.

Professor Nawaz commended the Department of Psychology for its significant contributions to mental health and expressed hope that the conference would boost research initiatives in the field.

He praised the organizing efforts of Chairperson Dr.

Farhana Kazmi and her team, assuring them of his continued support for future conferences.

Welcoming the international experts, the Vice Chancellor expressed optimism that the conference would foster international collaborations aimed at enhancing mental health treatment in Pakistan and encourage the adoption of modern therapeutic methods.

Dr. Farhana Kazmi outlined the conference's objectives, which focus on promoting cross-cultural activities in mental health to develop innovative treatment strategies. She emphasized the urgent need to address mental health concerns, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to improve the lives of individuals affected by natural disasters and other adversities.

The conference also featured presentations from international experts, including Associate Dr. Yasuhiro Kotera from Nottingham University, who discussed mental health in various societies based on social experiments.

Associate Professor Dr. Siti Rafiah from the International Islamic University, Malaysia, shared insights on recent advancements in the field of psychology.

